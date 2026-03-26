

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland accelerated in March to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 5.2 percent rise in February. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2024.



The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.9 percent higher than a year ago.



Inflation based on transportation rose to 6.1 percent from 4.2 percent, and the annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated slightly to 5.8 percent from 5.6 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 6.9 percent from 7.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in February.



Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 7.1 percent in February from 6.8 percent in January.



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