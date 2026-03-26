Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology leader specializing in innovative oral thin film drug delivery, is pleased to provide shareholders with a strategic update highlighting its continued execution, operational resilience, and expanding global footprint.

In an environment marked by global market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, RDT is uniquely positioned with a business model that remains largely insulated from external disruptions. The Company's operations are not dependent on oil-linked inputs or global shipping constraints, and its cost structure is primarily composed of stable, fixed components. This positioning enables RDT to maintain operational continuity and focus squarely on long-term value creation.

Since the beginning of 2026, RDT has achieved several meaningful milestones that further de-risk its growth strategy and strengthen its position across key international markets.

Key Strategic Developments

Global Intellectual Property Expansion - India Patent Grant

RDT, alongside its partner Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd., has secured a significant patent (IN 582202) from the Indian Patent Office for its Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film. This achievement enhances the Company's intellectual property portfolio within one of the world's fastest-growing nicotine alternative markets and reinforces its broader global IP strategy under the Patent Cooperation Treaty framework with potential protection across 158 jurisdictions worldwide. Link: Newsfile.

Advancing Global Tobacco Collaboration

The Company continues to build momentum in its fourth year of collaboration with a major global tobacco partner. Ongoing pharmacokinetic (PK) trials are designed to demonstrate that RDT's QuickStrip nicotine formulation can replicate the rapid absorption profile of traditional cigarettes-delivering effective craving management without the harmful effects of combustion. Link: RDT.

Expansion into Brazil's Healthcare Market

Following regulatory approval from ANVISA, RDT has successfully launched its QuickStrip medical cannabis product in Brazil unlocking access to one of the largest pharmaceutical and healthcare markets in Latin America. This milestone highlights the Company's ability to navigate regulatory frameworks and expand into high-growth international markets

Enhanced U.S. Market Presence

RDT's recent listing on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol RDTCF marks a significant step in expanding U.S. investor access, improving liquidity, and increasing overall market visibility. Link: Newsfile.

Clinical Validation and Research Progress

The Company continues to advance its clinical research initiatives, including a CBD bioavailability study conducted in collaboration with the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan. Supported by research funding from the National Football League (NFL), the study has already generated data from over 60% of participants, further supporting the efficacy and potential of the QuickStrip platform. Link: Newsfile.

2026 Strategic Priorities

RDT remains focused on executing key growth initiatives, including:

Expanding into regulated international markets through strategic partnerships

Strengthening distribution channels for natural health products

Advancing clinical research and validation across multiple verticals

Scaling and securing regulatory approval for Canadian manufacturing capabilities, including pharmaceutical-grade production

These initiatives collectively position RDT to capitalize on opportunities across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, nicotine, and wellness sectors.

Leadership Commentary

"Our momentum in 2026 reflects the strength of our strategy and the scalability of the QuickStrip platform," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "With a resilient operating model and continued progress across IP, clinical development, and global markets, RDT is well insulated from current macroeconomic pressures and exceptionally well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290053

Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.