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WKN: 886734 | ISIN: SE0000112252 | Ticker-Symbol: RBG
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:12
0,171 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2160,22215:57
0,2210,22115:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rottneros AB: Rottneros enters into an amended loan agreement with the Company's lenders


Rottneros AB (publ) ("Rottneros" or the "Company") has entered into an amendment and restatement agreement to the existing loan agreement that is better adapted to the Company's financial situation.

In the year-end report for 2025 published on 19 February 2026, Rottneros announced that the Company as of 31 December 2025 did not meet the applicable profitability covenant in the loan agreement. The company received a waiver from the lenders for the period in question and at the same time maintained a constructive dialogue with the lenders regarding changed terms.

The amendment and restatement agreement includes, among other things, updated covenants and is valid until the end of April 2027. As of 26 March 2026, Rottneros has utilized a loan facility of 296 MSEK. With the agreement, 75 MSEK has also become available under the RCF facility. The Company's overdraft facilities remain unchanged at 225 MSEK.

The initial loan agreement was signed in December 2024 and has a maturity of three years.

For further information, please contact:
Per Bjurbom, President and CEO, Rottneros AB
+46 (0) 270 622 65, per.bjurbom@rottneros.com

Monica Pasanen, CFO, Rottneros AB
+46 (0) 270 622 70, monica.pasanen@rottneros.com

Rottneros AB (publ)
+46 (0)270 622 00
info@rottneros.com

Rottneros is an independent producer of market pulp. The Group comprises the parent company Rottneros AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its subsidiaries Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB, with operations involving the production and sale of market pulp. The Group also includes Rottneros Packaging AB, a molded fiber solutions provider, the wood procurement company SIA Rottneros Baltic in Latvia, and the forestry operator Nykvist Skogs AB. The Group has approximately 278 employees and a turnover of approximately 2,5 billion SEK.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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