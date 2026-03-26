Comcast Makes $250,000 Investment in Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Mile High United Way announced Comcast's $250,000 investment in the nonprofit organization's 211 Help Center. In honor of the investment, the service will now be known as Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center Sponsored by Comcast.

211 is a multilingual, confidential service available throughout Colorado that connects individuals and families to critical resources, including food, shelter, rental assistance, child care, transportation and more. Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center serves 30 counties and 76% of the state's population.

"Connection is at the heart of everything we do at Comcast. That's why we partner with organizations like Mile High United Way that create real, lasting impact for Colorado communities. Supporting the 211 Help Center ensures people and families can reach essential resources in moments that matter, and we're proud to help strengthen this lifeline for our state." said J.D. Keller, senior vice president of Comcast's Mountain West Region and Mile High United Way Board of Trustees member.

A Mile High United Way 211 navigator works at her desk, connecting callers to critical resources.

With Comcast's investment, Mile High United Way's 211 will help even more Coloradans. In 2025, the Help Center served nearly 220,000 people, connecting them with nearly 400,000 resources. The demand has risen drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of calls and other contacts to 211 has risen as much as 20% since 2019.

"Our 211 navigators do this work every day, because they know they are making a difference. They are the warm voice on the end of the line who wants to help," said Christine Benero, Mile High United Way president and CEO. "We greatly appreciate Comcast's generosity through this incredible investment. Because of Comcast, Coloradans will continue to have access to the resources they need most when they contact 211."

The 211 Help Center also provides disaster assistance and is regularly called upon by state and local governments to field calls from residents and travel to areas in crisis, with the most recent example being the flooding last fall in Archuleta and La Plata counties in Southwest Colorado.

The $250,000 investment is only the latest in a 26-year partnership between Mile High United Way and Comcast. Comcast has supported key initiatives, including Mile High United Way's volunteer events, and provided valuable marketing services, including public service announcements and social media support.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-makes-250-000-investment-in-mile-high-united-ways-211-he-1152223