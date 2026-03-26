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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 18:20
17,324 Euro
+0,12 % +0,020
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17,15617,19016:00
17,07217,25215:56
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KeyBank: Key Private Bank Leader Cathy O'Malley Kearney Named Chair of Cleveland Foundation Bank Trustees

O'Malley Kearney becomes the first woman to lead the committee in the foundation's 112 year history.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Cathy O'Malley Kearney, Executive Vice President and National Head of Key Private Bank, has been named Chair of the Cleveland Foundation Bank Trustees, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the foundation's 112-year history. Effective April 1, she will begin a three-year term guiding the committee responsible for overseeing the foundation's core banking relationships and appointing members to its board of directors.

"Stepping into this role is an extraordinary opportunity to help strengthen our community's future," O'Malley Kearney said. "I'm inspired by the Cleveland Foundation's long legacy of impact, and I look forward to working with partners across our region."

A long-time KeyBank leader and active community volunteer, O'Malley Kearney brings deep experience in private banking, strategic leadership and nonprofit engagement. She will lead the committee that includes Pat Pastore (PNC Regional President of the Cleveland Market) and Sean Richardson (President of Huntington Distribution Finance).

Read the full story on the Cleveland Foundation website:
https://www.clevelandfoundation.org/stories-events/stories-news/2026/03/16/cathy-omalley-kearney-of-keybank-named-chair-of-cleveland-foundation-bank-trustees

Cathy O'Malley Kearney,Executive Vice President and National Head of Key Private Bank.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key-private-bank-leader-cathy-omalley-kearney-named-chair-of-clevela-1152224

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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