BEWI ASA: BEWI - Annual report 2025: Solid performance in 2025 - positioned for growth and profitability improvements

Executing on strategic priorities, strengthening BEWI's competitive position

Sharpened portfolio and strengthened financial platform, through completion of key transactions and refinancing

Continued progress in circular solutions, confirming leading market position

Sales growth and improved profitability, driven by operational improvements, volume growth for all segments, and a strong performance by Packaging & Components

BEWI ASA today published its integrated annual report for 2025, highlighting solid operational performance, improved profitability and continued progress on strategic priorities.

"Leaving 2025, we are pleased with how BEWI has executed on its strategy in a year characterised by increased geopolitical uncertainty and continued challenging market conditions for the building and construction industry," says Christian Bekken, CEO of BEWI ASA. "Through strong operational management and investments in people, innovation and strategic projects, we have strengthened our competitive position and prepared the company for profitable growth."

In 2025, BEWI reported net sales of 796 million euro, an increase of 3 per cent compared with 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 81 million euro, up 12 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher volumes, operational efficiencies, and improved margins, particularly within Packaging & Components. The group completed several strategic transactions, sharpening its focus and strengthening the financial platform.

BEWI also continued to strengthen its circular business model, by increasing the collection of used EPS and further raising the share of recycled and non-fossil raw materials in its products. The company made progress on its climate targets, with reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions, mainly through increased use of renewable energy, and lower scope 3 intensity through its increased use of recycled feedstock.

"We support regulatory initiatives aimed at improving resource efficiency through circularity, and see these developments as further reinforcing the relevance of our business model. No other player combines access to recycled materials, innovation capabilities and end-to--end operational expertise in the way BEWI does," Bekken ends.

With a truly circular business model, strong organisation and solid financial platform, BEWI is well positioned to pursue further profitability improvements and capitalise on attractive growth opportunities going forward.

The annual report includes the remuneration report in accordance with section 6-16b of the Norwegian Public Limited Liabilities Companies Act and has been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS). The report has been approved by the board of directors and is available at www.bewi.com.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Chief Communications and IR Officer BEWI ASA, tel: +47 9756 1959

About BEWI ASA

BEWI is an international provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions. The company's commitment to sustainability is integrated throughout the value chain, from production of raw materials and end goods, to recycling of used products. With a vision to protect people and goods for a better every day, BEWI is leading the change towards a circular economy.

BEWI ASA is listed at the Oslo Børs under ticker BEWI.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.