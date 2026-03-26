Getinge publishes Annual Report for 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Getinge publishes its Annual Report for 2025, including the Sustainability statement. The year was marked by geopolitical friction and significant cost impacts from tariffs and currency movements, while the company delivered strong underlying profitability, continued regulatory progress, and an ambitious innovation agenda.

Getinge's 2025 Annual Report summarizes the year's performance, both financially and in sustainability, and provides an overview of the company's strategy, targets, and governance. The medtech company's net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 35 billion, with organic growth across all business areas. Despite combined headwinds from currency effects and tariffs exceeding SEK 1 billion, the company delivered an unchanged adjusted EBITA margin for the full year, confirming a robust business model and increased operational resilience.

"2025 was a year in which our strategy, global presence, and ways of working were truly tested - and proved their strength. Despite a more complex external environment, we delivered steady results, reached important regulatory milestones, and continued to strengthen our position in our prioritized markets," says Mattias Perjos, President and CEO at Getinge.

During the year, Getinge made significant progress in quality and regulatory compliance, including the reinstatement of the CE certificate for its intra-aortic ballon pump Cardiosave and several new MDR approvals. At the same time, several new products and solutions were launched within intensive care, surgical workflows, and life science, with a focus on productivity, patient safety, and sustainable use of resources.

Demand for more efficient and sustainable healthcare continues to be driven by demographic changes, resource constraints, and increasing pressure on healthcare systems. Getinge addresses this through a broad offering, close customer collaboration, and an increasing number of solutions that improve workflows and reduce environmental impact.

"Our long-term direction remains unchanged. With a focus on quality, innovation, and close customer partnerships, we continue to build on a strong foundation for profitable growth and long-term value creation," says Perjos.

Getinge has continued to strengthen its financial position with reduced net debt and strong equity ratio. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.75 per share for the 2025 financial year.

Getinge's Annual Report for 2025, including the Sustainability statement, is available at https://www.getinge.com/.

Investor Relations:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0077

Email: [email protected]

Media contact:

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041

Email: [email protected]

This information is information that Getinge AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.00 CET on March 26, 2026.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-publishes-annual-report-for-2025,c4327032

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/4327032/4007629.pdf Getinge Annual Report 2025 https://mb.cision.com/Public/942/4327032/bcb0fde460633027.pdf Getinge publishes Annual Report for 2025

SOURCE Getinge