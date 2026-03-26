Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sentinel R&D to Support Canadian Sovereign UAV Capability

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sentinel R&D Inc. ("Sentinel"), a Canadian aerospace technology company specializing in advanced composite unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) structures.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration combining Sentinel's airframe engineering and composite manufacturing capabilities with Volatus' expertise in systems integration, autonomy software, operational testing, and global commercialization. The companies intend to work together to advance a Canadian-developed interceptor UAV platform aligned with evolving defence and security requirements.

The collaboration supports Volatus' long-term strategy of strengthening domestic aerospace capability and aligns with priority capability areas identified in Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, which emphasizes sovereign industrial capacity in key defence technology domains.

"Volatus continues to execute on its strategy of combining Canadian manufacturing, autonomy software, and operational capability into an integrated aerospace platform - building an integrated aerospace and defence capability spanning manufacturing, autonomy, and operations," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace. "Collaborations such as this support the development of Canadian unmanned systems capability while reinforcing our investments in advanced manufacturing initiatives, including the Company's Mirabel aerospace manufacturing facility, and our V-Cortex AI autonomy platform."

Under the collaboration framework:

Sentinel is expected to contribute UAV platform engineering, airframe design, and composite manufacturing expertise

Volatus is expected to lead systems integration, mission systems and autonomy development, testing, and commercialization activities

The parties intend to explore opportunities supporting scalable Canadian production capability



"Volatus brings strong integration, autonomy, and operational expertise that complements Sentinel's platform engineering capabilities," said Dr. Katheron Intson, Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel R&D. "We believe this collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen Canadian unmanned systems innovation and manufacturing capability."

The non-binding MOU establishes a collaboration framework for engineering cooperation and potential future commercial agreements. The agreement does not create binding purchase obligations and remains subject to further technical and commercial discussions.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian integrated aerospace company providing unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets. Through its combination of manufacturing, operations, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace is advancing the adoption of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

About Sentinel R&D

Sentinel R&D is a defense and aerospace technology company building modular UAVs through next-generation, automated composite manufacturing delivering rapid, mission-specific configurations and export-ready performance.

The Company is a battle-ready UAV organization built by engineers who design for warfighters first - delivering the market's most affordable, modular, payload-agnostic fixed-wing drone platform.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com



Sentinel Research & Development

Katheron Intson, Chief Executive Officer

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://www.sentinelrd.com