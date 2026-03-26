BiomX Launches Security Subsidiary in Israel and Will Initially Invest Over $3 million In Its Operations

NETANYA, Israel, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) today announced the launch of X Security & Defense LTD., a new wholly-owned subsidiary. The company will finance its 2026 operations with over $3 million from internal funds, including for operations and acquisitions related to security, defense and first response. For its initial transaction, BiomX has signed a non-binding LOI with an unrelated third party to secure the exclusive distribution rights in Israel for an advanced aerial firefighting system from a drone components and payload developer.

The proposed license would grant X Security & Defense the rights to distribute drone-based fire suppression solutions, designed to deliver rapid, targeted response capabilities in challenging environments. The system utilizes high-pressure water and fire-retardant dispersion, enabling fire suppression while reducing risk to personnel and minimizing reliance on traditional aerial or ground-based firefighting methods, while also supporting first responders with enhanced situational awareness and rapid response capabilities. BiomX's intended investment will fund X Security & Defense's operations and initial deployment of this agreement.

The launch of X Security & Defense marks BiomX's entry into the growing defense and emergency response market. The global UAVs for emergency responders market was $3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.6 billion in 2032. Meanwhile, the firefighting drone market, valued at approximately $1.8 billion in 2023, is projected to reach over $4.5 billion by 2032, reflecting strong double-digit growth driven by increasing wildfire frequency, infrastructure risk, and the need for faster, safer response capabilities.

These dynamics are particularly relevant in Israel, where conflict-related incidents have increased fire events impacting civilian areas and critical infrastructure. Government investment in emergency preparedness remains substantial, with budgets exceeding $500 million for Israel's Fire and Rescue services, along with Homefront Command, underscoring the growing need for advanced response capabilities.

The company's systems are engineered to operate in difficult or dangerous environments where traditional firefighting approaches are limited, complex operational terrain. The platform supports rapid redeployment, enabling emergency response teams to act swiftly during the early stages of a fire event.

With the establishment of X Security & Defense, BiomX intends to expand its presence in security and defense markets by identifying and commercializing technologies that address evolving operational needs across national security, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection.

"We are excited to launch our new subsidiary initiatives related to security, defense first response," said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. "The risks posed by large scale fires, both natural and manmade, are continuing to rise globally. This trend is specifically true in both Israel as well as the wider Middle East, where the need for rapid, precise, and safer response solutions has become increasingly urgent. Through X Security & Defense, we are bringing advanced aerial firefighting capabilities to the Israeli market, supporting efforts to protect communities, critical infrastructure, and strategic assets. This initiative marks the company's first step toward building a strong presence in the defense and homeland security sectors where technology delivers meaningful, real-world impact."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to close on the license agreement, market and other conditions in the security and defense field, success of our new business focus, changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that BiomX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, uncertainties as to the sufficiency of BiomX's cash resources to fund its planned activities for the periods anticipated and BiomX's ability to manage unplanned cash requirements; and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BiomX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 19, 2026, and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. BiomX does not undertake to update these statements except as required by law.



