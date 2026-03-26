Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Decision of Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc on share-based incentive plans for key employees

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2026 AT 15.30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Decision of Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc on share-based incentive plans for key employees

PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2026-2028 OF THE SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PLAN

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc ("the Company" or "OmaSp") has reached a decision on the new performance period for the share-based incentive plan for key employees for the 2026-2028 financial years. The structure of the share-based incentive plan will be revised: in place of the previous two-year programmes that commenced every other year, the Company will introduce three-year, share-based incentive plans commencing every year. The establishment of the incentive plan was announced on 24 February 2022.

The aim of the plan is to align the interests of shareholders and key employees to increase the Company's value in the long term, to commit the key employees to implementing OmaSp's strategy, objectives and long-term interests, and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on being rewarded with shares in the Company. The share-based incentive plan is valid until further notice, and the Board of Directors will decide separately on the commencement of performance periods as well as their participants, allocations and criteria.

The target group of the 2026-2028 performance period consists of approximately 45 key employees, including the Company's CEO and members of the Management Team. The potential rewards for the performance period will be primarily based on the comparable return on equity, comparable cost/income ratio, customer and employee satisfaction, and the quality of the credit portfolio.

The reward will be paid partly in shares in OmaSp and partly in cash. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service relationship is terminated before the reward has been confirmed. The amount of reward may be reduced subject to risk adjustments. The rewards to be paid from the current performance period correspond to the value of an approximate maximum of 330,000 shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc, including the portion to be paid in cash.

In line with legislation governing the financial sector, the potential rewards from the performance period will be deferred and paid to the participants in five instalments over the course of approximately four years after the end of the performance period. The payment of the rewards is followed by a retention period of one year, during which the participant cannot transfer the shares paid as a reward.

The Company's CEO and a member of the Management Team must own at least 50 per cent of the net shares paid to them until the value of the CEO's total shareholding in the Company corresponds to the value of their gross annual salary and, correspondingly, the shareholding of a member of the Management Team in the Company corresponds to 50 per cent of the value of their gross annual salary. This number of shares must be held as long as the CEO's service or membership of the Management Team continues.

PERFORMANCE BONUS MODEL 2026 AND 2027

The Company has an annual performance bonus model for employees, which is not primarily offered to participants in the share-based incentive plan. As an exception to the normal practice, the Board of Directors has decided to expand the target group for the years 2026 and 2027 to also include participants in the share-based incentive plan. The earning opportunity is aligned with the OmaSp's short-term performance bonus model, and the performance criteria are consistent with the short-term incentive plan. The Board of Directors will confirm the target levels for each financial year separately.

Due to regulations governing the financial sector, bonuses paid to certain participants under the performance bonus model may be partially paid in shares in the Company. If the variable remuneration received by a participant exceeds the thresholds defined in the financial sector regulations, half of the bonus must be paid in shares in accordance with the legislation, and the payment of the bonus will be deferred.

If part of the bonus must be paid in shares, the monetary bonus will be converted into shares in the Company based on the trade volume-weighted average price of the share during the calendar month preceding the payment date. Bonuses paid in shares will then be subject to deferral and retention periods in accordance with financial sector regulation. In all other cases, the bonuses will be paid in cash.

Any bonuses to be paid under the performance bonus model for the years 2026 and 2027 correspond in total to the value of an approximate maximum of 184,000 shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc, including the portion to be paid in cash, calculated at the volume-weighted average price of EUR 12.59 for February 2026.





Oma Savings Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.