

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (NF2.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at HK$331.42 million, or HK$0.3176 per share. This compares with HK$200.99 million, or HK$0.1926 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to HK$4.01 billion from HK$3.81 billion last year.



Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$331.42 Mln. vs. HK$200.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: HK$0.3176 vs. HK$0.1926 last year. -Revenue: HK$4.01 Bln vs. HK$3.81 Bln last year.



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