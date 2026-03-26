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WKN: A3CTJD | ISIN: KYG5252B1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 64Z
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:04
6,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYMED BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYMED BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,35016:09
6,2006,35008:58
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
102 Leser
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Keymed Biosciences Announces 2025 Annual Results and Business Updates

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced its 2025 annual results.

Total revenue in 2025 was approximately RMB 720 million, a 67% year-on-year increase. This included around RMB 310 million from sales of the core product Kangyueda and approximately RMB 410 million from collaboration income. The company maintained steady R&D investment, with R&D expenses of approximately RMB 720 million. As of December 31, 2025, cash reserves stood at approximately RMB 1.96 billion.

As of the date of this announcement, the new drug applications of Kangyueda for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) have been approved by the NMPA. Since January 2026, all launched indications have been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List of China, significantly enhancing affordability and accessibility for Chinese patients. During the Reporting Period, revenue for sales of Kangyueda amounted to approximately RMB315 million.

  • CMG901 (AZD0901, a first-in-class Claudin 18.2 ADC): Following its out-licensing to AstraZeneca for global development, multiple global Phase III clinical trials are being rapidly advanced. In February 2026, the first subject was dosed in this clinical trial, triggering a milestone payment. In early March 2026, KYM Biosciences Inc. received the relevant milestone payment totaling US$45 million.

  • CM336 (BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody) was out-licensed to Ouro Medicines for global development (excluding Greater China). In March 2026, Ouro Medicines announced that Gilead Sciences would acquire Ouro Medicines through a merger. The Merger Agreement provides for an upfront payment at Closing of US$1,675 million, subject to customary adjustments, and contingent milestone payment of up to US$500 million, for a maximum total of US$2,175 million. It is expected based on the Company's equity interest in Ouro Medicines, the Group will receive an initial payment of approximately US$ 250 million, and contingent milestone payment of up to approximately US$70 million, for a maximum total of approximately US$320 million. The final consideration receivable by the Group is subject to the achievement of relevant milestones as well as the shareholders agreement.

The company has established a diverse set of technology platforms, including Antibodies Discovery Platform, ADC Platform, TCE Bispecific Antibodies Platform, Oligonucleotide Platform, Small Molecule Platform and Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Antibody Delivery Platform. Leveraging synergistic platform innovation capabilities, the company continues to generate high-quality innovative medicines to patients around the world.

More information: https://en.keymedbio.com/en/index.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keymed-biosciences-announces-2025-annual-results-and-business-updates-302726287.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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