

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed signals on the Middle East war rattled investor sentiment amidst renewed doubts about a quick end to the war. Concerns that prolonged fighting could disrupt energy supplies and fuel inflation weighed heavily on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading with moderate losses as markets digested the dimming prospects of peace negotiations between U.S. and Iran. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a negative note.



The dollar index extended gains. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions amidst conflicting versions of diplomatic efforts to end the war.



Amidst uncertainty surrounding the prospects for restoring flows through the Strait of Hormuz, both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight gains of more than 4 percent and monthly gains of more than 40 percent. Precious metals plunged, with gold declining more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,125.00, down 0.65% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,541.80, down 0.76% Germany's DAX at 22,601.80, down 1.48% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,975.42, down 1.30% France's CAC 40 at 7,776.29, down 0.90% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,569.06, down 1.42% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,603.65, down 0.27% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,525.70, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,889.08, down 1.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,856.43, down 1.89% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,460.46, down 3.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1538, down 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3335, down 0.22% USD/JPY at 159.64, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6909, down 0.59% USD/CAD at 1.3837, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 99.86, up 0.26%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.371%, up 0.99% Germany at 3.0449%, up 3.08% France at 3.768%, up 3.29% U.K. at 4.9490%, up 2.27% Japan at 2.277%, up 1.61%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $102.09, up 4.97%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $94.44, up 4.56%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,467.45, down 2.57%. Silver Futures (May) at $67.80, down 6.67%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,362.16, down 2.70% Ethereum at $2,072.55, down 4.55% BNB at $629.30, down 2.76% XRP at $1.37, down 3.11% Solana at $87.54, down 5.47%



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