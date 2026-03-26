Henkel: Dial, Snuggle, and göt2b Win Product of the Year 2026 Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Product of the Year (POY) is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, awarded in over 40 countries across the globe each year. The purpose of the award is to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Each year, POY accepts entries for consumer products that demonstrate advancement within their industries. The POY seal is backed by a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar, a global leader in product innovation research.

Congratulations to the Dial brand for winning a 2026 Product of the Year USA Award, and to the Snuggle, and göt2b brands for winning 2026 Product of the Year Canada Awards!

Dial Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap - Winner in the Hand Soap Category USA

The Dial Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap provides lasting moisturization until the next wash. Clinically proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria1, this hand soap delivers 2x more moisturization2 per wash. Its gentle, creamy formula soothes dry skin while being free from SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates, and silicones. This new hand soap from Dial is available in three scents: Shea Butter, Coconut Milk, and Chamomile. Dial represents the gold standard of clean that ensures you're ready for whatever life throws your way, giving you the confidence to move forward.

"Dial Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap represents a meaningful step forward for the hand soap category. By delivering trusted antibacterial alongside superior hydration3, we're meeting consumers where they are, without asking them to compromise on care or efficacy," says Allison Feldman, Vice President of Personal Care & Fabric Softener at Henkel. "The Product of the Year seal is a trusted signal for shoppers, and we look forward to leveraging this recognition to highlight a product that thousands of consumers have identified as both innovative and dependable."

göt2bglued 2-in-1 Brow & Edge Gel - Winner in the Hair Styling and Finishing Category Canada

göt2b Glued 2-in-1 Brow & Edge Gel is a multipurpose solution for your brows and edges. The fast-drying, no-sticky feel, transparent styling gel is made to create strong and lasting hold at home or on the go. The innovative product design features a wide side for applying the gel and a narrow side for styling and fixing your brow and hair contours.

"göt2b as a brand has always stood for innovation and self-expression, with a portfolio of hair coloring and styling products that empower consumers to be whoever they want to be," says Linda Lin, Head of Hair, North America at Henkel. "It is an honor to have göt2bglued 2-in-1 Brow & Edge Gel endorsed by Product of the Year organization and consumers across Canada; this distinction will now be a symbol to consumers of göt2b's credible, reliable, innovative products for all hair colors, types, and textures!"

Snuggle Crystals In-Wash Scent Boosters - Winner in the Fabric Care Category Canada

Snuggle Crystals Blue Sparkle In-Wash Scent Boosters and Snuggle Crystals Lavender Breeze In-Wash Scent Boosters add the fresh scent of home to your clothes and fabrics. These beads dissolve to provide long-lasting fragrance: up to 12 weeks of freshness out of storage. They dissolve in all water temperatures, are great to use on all types of clothing - including activewear and sleepwear - and contain 95% naturally-derived ingredients, plus fragrance and other ingredients. The Snuggle Blue Sparkle scent brings a blend of white floral and green citrus notes, while the Snuggle Lavender Breeze crystals add a bouquet of fresh lavender and white florals; both blended with aromas of warm wood and soft musk.

"Snuggle recognizes that our consumers place high value in the comfort of home, and are proud that the Snuggle Crystals In-Wash Scent Boosters and the long-lasting scents they provide for all types of clothing have been recognized as a consumer favorite for fabric care in Canada," said Margarita Bajzelj, Marketing Director, Canada, Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "Product of the Year recognition is a testament to Snuggle's customer-first approach to product innovation and performance while staying true to the brand's core principles and purpose to provide a sense of comfort, encourage togetherness, and deliver scents that are both fresh and familiar."

1 Encountered in household settings

2vs Dial antibacterial defense liquid hand soap

3 Overall in 3+ hour clinical testing of top 85% of antibacterial liquid & foaming hand soaps with moisturizers

Related Reading:

Henkel product winners: Product of the Year 2025

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SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dialr-snuggler-and-g%c3%b6t2br-win-product-of-the-yeartm-2026-awards-1152244