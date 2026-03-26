Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Robert Vallis, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tiger Gold Corp. ("Tiger" or the "Company") (TSXV: TIGR) and members of the executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFhvLPr4Bm8

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining, exploration, and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, geologists, engineers, metallurgists, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources and many others.

To watch Tiger Gold's Corporate Video please visit: https://vimeo.com/1167549527

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290084

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange