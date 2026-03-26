ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Upgrades the ACCESS Platform to Include Social Monitoring to Track Brand Conversations Across Major Social Platforms

New capability expands the ACCESS platform with integrated social monitoring, sentiment analysis, and real-time brand intelligence across leading social network.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), a leading communications technology company delivering Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions, today announced the general availability of its Social Monitoring subscription add-on, a new capability integrated directly into the company's ACCESS subscription platform. The feature enables organizations to monitor, analyze, and understand conversations about their brands, products, executives, and competitors across major social networks where investors, journalists, and customers engage millions of times a day.

ACCESS Social Monitoring provides real-time visibility into brand conversations across leading social platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Reddit, and additional emerging digital communities that influence market perception and brand reputation. ACCESS Newswire began deploying the new Social Monitoring feature in mid-February to a 100 Universities, and all remaining customers now have access beginning this month.

By combining press release distribution, media monitoring, media pitching, and now social monitoring within a single communications platform, ACCESS Newswire continues to expand its ability to help organizations understand how their stories, announcements, and disclosures perform across the broader digital ecosystem.

Key Social Monitoring Capabilities

ACCESS Social Monitoring introduces a range of tools designed to give communications and investor relations teams deeper insight into brand conversations across social networks, including:

Real-Time Brand Monitoring - Track mentions of company names, executives, products, and industry keywords across social platforms.

Sentiment Analysis - Evaluate whether social conversations are positive, neutral, or negative to better understand public perception.

Influencer & Account Tracking - Identify influential accounts discussing a company or industry.

Keyword & Topic Alerts - Receive alerts when important brand or sector keywords begin trending across monitored networks.

Integrated Communications Analytics - View social engagement alongside press release performance metrics and traditional media coverage.

Historical Conversation Trends - Monitor how brand discussions evolve over time and how they correlate with corporate announcements or financial disclosures.

Integrated Directly into the ACCESS Dashboard

ACCESS Social Monitoring is fully integrated into the ACCESS platform interface, allowing customers to view social conversations alongside media coverage, press release analytics, and investor engagement insights within a single dashboard.

This unified view enables communications teams to better evaluate the reach and impact of their announcements across both traditional media and social channels. When a press release, earnings announcement, or corporate update is distributed, customers can immediately track how the story spreads across social platforms and how audiences react in real time.

Innovation Roadmap and Customer Value

Our ACCESS Social Monitoring is one of many innovations we are excited to introduce during the first half of 2026," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ACCESS Newswire. "We continue to leverage our competitive technology platform to help customers create their stories, distribute them globally, and now monitor and analyze how their brands are discussed across the digital communications landscape. Bringing these capabilities together inside a single platform allows organizations to better understand the full impact of their communications."

Balbirnie added, "Social conversations increasingly influence brand reputation, investor sentiment, and media narratives. By integrating social monitoring and analytics into our ACCESS platform we are giving our customers deeper insights while continuing to expand the capabilities of our subscription platform."

Driving Subscription Growth and ARR Expansion

The introduction of our ACCESS Social Monitoring reflects ACCESS Newswire's strategy of continuously enhancing the capabilities of its subscription platforms to increase long-term customer value.

By integrating distribution, monitoring, and analytics into a unified communications technology platform, the company expects continued growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as customers adopt additional platform capabilities and expand their use of subscription-based services.

ACCESS Newswire continues to guide toward average subscription ARR levels of approximately $14,000 to $15,000 per customer by the end of 2026, driven by expanded platform functionality and increased adoption of integrated PR and IR communications solutions.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, our confidence that our shift from pay-as-you-go to a subscription-based model is building the sustainable, predictable business we have been working toward and our belief that our various initiatives will further strengthen our performance and drive improved results in both the near and long-term.

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-upgrades-the-access-platform-to-include-social-mo-1152264