Andersen Consulting expands its presence in Spain through a Collaboration Agreement with Solutia, a firm specializing in occupational and workplace health solutions, as well as recruitment across the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Founded in 2014, Solutia provides comprehensive services and consulting focused on healthy work environments, absenteeism, healthcare outsourcing, and training for organizations across all sectors. The firm also delivers recruitment and executive search solutions specialized in life sciences, technical professionals, and middle and executive management, with deep expertise in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare industries. Solutia helps organizations enhance workforce efficiency and attract specialized talent through tailored solutions based on data.

"We are committed to advancing how organizations attract, develop, and manage talent in an increasingly complex environment," said Cesar Castel, managing director of Solutia. "Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to bring our specialized expertise into a broader strategic and digital context, delivering holistic solutions that accelerate sustainable growth for our clients."

"Solutia brings deep industry expertise and a reputation for excellence in solutions that enhance organizational health and the scientific development," added Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their capabilities perfectly complement Andersen Consulting's multidisciplinary platform, enabling us to jointly help clients optimize operations, strengthen compliance, and drive transformation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326797314/en/

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