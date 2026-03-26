Resolutions from Tryg A/S' annual general meeting 2026 (AGM)

Tryg's annual general meeting was held today. At the annual general meeting, the shareholders adopted the report of the group's activities in the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting also approved the following items:

Tryg's annual report 2025, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report as the profit for the year DKK 5,405 is transferred to the equity.

The remuneration report for 2025.

The remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2026 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees.

Decision on reduction of share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 55,439,960.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 8 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 300,000,000 until 26 March 2031.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 9 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 30.000.000 until 26 March 2031.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board to acquire own shares at a total nominal value of 300,000,000 DKK until 31 December 2027.

Adjustment of the decision on indemnification.

Approval of the remuneration policy.

Ten members of the Supervisory Board were elected: Catharina Eklöf (independent) Carl-Viggo Östlund (independent) Vibeke Krag (independent) Thomas Hofman-Bang (independent) Steffen Kragh (independent) Benedicte Bakke Agerup (independent) Jørn Rise Andersen Anne Kaltoft Torben Jensen Jonas Bjørn Jensen







After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Steffen Kragh as Chairman and Benedicte Bakke Agerup as Deputy Chairman.

Employees have elected the following five members to the Supervisory Board:

Elias Bakk

Charlotte Dietzer

Lena Darin

Henrik Haas

Mette Osvold

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Tryg's auditor for financial and sustainability reporting.

The Articles of Association, the remuneration report for 2025 and the remuneration policy for Tryg can be downloaded at tryg.com.