BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the resolution was duly passed on a poll, as a special resolution of the Company:

(Res. 1). To reclassify the Ordinary Shares and amend the Articles.

(Res. 2). To approve the Scheme, to further amend the Articles and to instruct the Liquidators to give effect to the Scheme.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



A copy of the resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 21,290,485 99.54 99,162 0.46 21,389,647 28.51 8,675 Resolution 2 21,302,241 99.62 81,012 0.38 21,383,253 28.50 15,069

*Available Voting Rights equals 75,033,364

26 March 2026