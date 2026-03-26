BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

% of Available Votes Votes Votes Voting Votes For % Against % Total Rights Withheld Resolution 1 20,752,853 91.96 1,813,656 8.04 22,566,509 30.08 29,993 Resolution 2 22,495,699 99.77 52,735 0.23 22,548,434 30.05 48,068 Resolution 3 22,482,832 99.73 60,046 0.27 22,542,878 30.04 53,624 Resolution 4 22,159,189 98.28 388,330 1.72 22,547,519 30.05 48,983 Resolution 5 22,158,774 98.27 389,198 1.73 22,547,972 30.05 48,530 Resolution 6 22,153,869 98.25 393,955 1.75 22,547,824 30.05 48,678 Resolution 7 22,158,437 98.23 398,189 1.77 22,556,626 30.06 39,876 Resolution 8 22,086,326 98.04 442,213 1.96 22,528,539 30.02 67,963 Resolution 9 22,533,706 99.87 29,415 0.13 22,563,121 30.07 33,381 Resolution 10 22,553,141 99.93 15,619 0.07 22,568,760 30.08 27,742 Resolution 11 22,514,738 99.83 38,793 0.17 22,553,531 30.06 42,971 Resolution 12 22,489,413 99.74 58,017 0.26 22,547,430 30.05 49,072 Resolution 13 22,549,817 99.93 16,643 0.07 22,566,460 30.08 30,042 Resolution 14 22,524,501 99.82 41,072 0.18 22,565,573 30.07 30,929

*Available Voting Rights equals 75,033,364

26 March 2026