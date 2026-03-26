BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of AGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|% of
|Available
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Voting
|Votes
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Total
|Rights
|Withheld
|Resolution 1
|20,752,853
|91.96
|1,813,656
|8.04
|22,566,509
|30.08
|29,993
|Resolution 2
|22,495,699
|99.77
|52,735
|0.23
|22,548,434
|30.05
|48,068
|Resolution 3
|22,482,832
|99.73
|60,046
|0.27
|22,542,878
|30.04
|53,624
|Resolution 4
|22,159,189
|98.28
|388,330
|1.72
|22,547,519
|30.05
|48,983
|Resolution 5
|22,158,774
|98.27
|389,198
|1.73
|22,547,972
|30.05
|48,530
|Resolution 6
|22,153,869
|98.25
|393,955
|1.75
|22,547,824
|30.05
|48,678
|Resolution 7
|22,158,437
|98.23
|398,189
|1.77
|22,556,626
|30.06
|39,876
|Resolution 8
|22,086,326
|98.04
|442,213
|1.96
|22,528,539
|30.02
|67,963
|Resolution 9
|22,533,706
|99.87
|29,415
|0.13
|22,563,121
|30.07
|33,381
|Resolution 10
|22,553,141
|99.93
|15,619
|0.07
|22,568,760
|30.08
|27,742
|Resolution 11
|22,514,738
|99.83
|38,793
|0.17
|22,553,531
|30.06
|42,971
|Resolution 12
|22,489,413
|99.74
|58,017
|0.26
|22,547,430
|30.05
|49,072
|Resolution 13
|22,549,817
|99.93
|16,643
|0.07
|22,566,460
|30.08
|30,042
|Resolution 14
|22,524,501
|99.82
|41,072
|0.18
|22,565,573
|30.07
|30,929
*Available Voting Rights equals 75,033,364
26 March 2026