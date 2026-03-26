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WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
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BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

% of
Available
Votes Votes Votes Voting Votes
For % Against % Total Rights Withheld
Resolution 1 20,752,853 91.96 1,813,656 8.04 22,566,509 30.08 29,993
Resolution 2 22,495,699 99.77 52,735 0.23 22,548,434 30.05 48,068
Resolution 3 22,482,832 99.73 60,046 0.27 22,542,878 30.04 53,624
Resolution 4 22,159,189 98.28 388,330 1.72 22,547,519 30.05 48,983
Resolution 5 22,158,774 98.27 389,198 1.73 22,547,972 30.05 48,530
Resolution 6 22,153,869 98.25 393,955 1.75 22,547,824 30.05 48,678
Resolution 7 22,158,437 98.23 398,189 1.77 22,556,626 30.06 39,876
Resolution 8 22,086,326 98.04 442,213 1.96 22,528,539 30.02 67,963
Resolution 9 22,533,706 99.87 29,415 0.13 22,563,121 30.07 33,381
Resolution 10 22,553,141 99.93 15,619 0.07 22,568,760 30.08 27,742
Resolution 11 22,514,738 99.83 38,793 0.17 22,553,531 30.06 42,971
Resolution 12 22,489,413 99.74 58,017 0.26 22,547,430 30.05 49,072
Resolution 13 22,549,817 99.93 16,643 0.07 22,566,460 30.08 30,042
Resolution 14 22,524,501 99.82 41,072 0.18 22,565,573 30.07 30,929

*Available Voting Rights equals 75,033,364

26 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.