Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Tops Brand Loyalty Rankings for Nineteenth Straight Year

Maintains #1 Ranking in MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) for the nineteenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets - or exceeds - customer expectations among all brands competing in the "MFP Office Copier" category.

Brand Keys, a New York-based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for being the leader in Brand Loyalty among all multifunction printer (MFP) brands. The Brand Keys' data paints a detailed picture of the category drivers that engage customers, engender loyalty and drive real profits.

Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta

"Being recognized by Brand Keys yet again is a powerful affirmation of our enduring commitment to excellence and the trust we've built with our customers over two decades of leadership in the MFP market," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "This continued achievement reflects our unwavering focus on understanding customer needs and delivering solutions and services that consistently exceed expectations. As customer demands evolve year after year, we are deeply grateful for the confidence our customers place in us and remain dedicated to earning that trust every day."

This year's results showed a pivotal shift in the brand landscape as consumer expectations jumped 32 percent year over year - the largest single-year increase since this survey's inception in 1998. The surge in expectations has transformed the competitive terrain, with 40 percent of product and service categories identifying new #1 brands in their ability to meet evolving consumer demands.

"Expectations are rising faster than brands are improving. Consumers want more from brands across every touchpoint, and they reward brands that deliver. Long-time loyalty leaders are being challenged by brands that better anticipate and deliver what matters most to consumers," said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. "Despite a significant number of categories recognizing new leaders in our most recent survey, Konica Minolta once again distinguished itself. Its continued performance underscores a consistent ability to understand, anticipate and meet customer expectations at the highest level - and for that, we offer our sincere congratulations."

This year's Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index examined customers' relationships with 1119 brands in 106 categories. View the complete list of the highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta ?online? and follow us on?Facebook,?YouTube, LinkedIn?and?Twitter.

About Brand Keys

Brand Keys specializes in customer loyalty; providing brand-equity measures that accurately predict future consumer behavior. These measures enable companies to anticipate every shift in a rapidly changing marketplace and to better engage customers. The Brand Keys model is a fusion of the emotional and rational aspects of the consumer's decision making process. This is a critical distinction, as most research methodologies have been "retro-fitted" to accommodate the increasing role of emotion in how consumers approach brands. The Brand Keys methodology was built from the ground up with emotion as a core aspect of evaluation.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-tops-brand-loyalty-rankings-for-nineteenth-straig-1151531