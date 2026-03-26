

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening weak and remaining well below the flat line till around mid-afternoon on Thursday, the Swiss stock market's benchmark index moved into positive territory but swiftly retreated and eventually ended the day's session on a negative note.



Concerns about growth amid fading prospects of a U.S.-Iran peace deal weighed on stocks.



Iran has dismissed the 15-point plan mooted by the U.S. to pause the war, saying that an end to the conflict will only occur on Tehran's own terms and timeline.



Meanwhile, an Israeli official has reportedly claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, who 'was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,' has been killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas.



The SMI, which dropped to a low of 12,586.15, ended the day with a loss of 76.40 points or 0.6% at 12,614.96.



ABB shed 3.58%. Sika and UBS Group closed lower by 2.59% and 2.1%, respectively, while Schindler Ps lost 1.9%.



Geberit drifted down 1.29%, while Sandoz Group, Julius Baer, Swisscom, VAT Group, Swiss Re, Nestle, Helvetia Baloise Holding and SGS lost 0.6%-1%.



Galderma Group climbed nearly 2%. Lonza Group moved up 1.8%, while Kuehne + Nagel and Sonova gained about 1.2% each. Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon and Logitech International posted moderate gains.



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