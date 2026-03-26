

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, more than offsetting the significant rebound seen in the previous session.



Bond prices moved to the downside in morning trading and slid more firmly into negative territory in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, surged 8.8 basis points to 4.416 percent.



With the sharp increase on the day, the ten-year yield more than offset the 6.4 basis point slump seen on Wednesday, reaching its highest closing level in almost eight months.



The pullback by treasuries extended the see-saw trend seen over the past few sessions, as traders reacted to continued volatility by the price of crude oil.



International benchmark Brent crude futures have surged by more than 5 percent after tumbling by more than 2 percent during Wednesday's trading.



The rebound by the price of crude oil comes amid lingering uncertainty about the status of Middle East peace talks. Iran dismissed an American plan to pause the war, insisting that it will only occur on Tehran's own terms and timeline.



In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump described Iranian negotiators as 'very different' and 'strange' but claimed they are 'begging' the U.S. to make a deal.



'They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!' Trump warned.



Concerns about further widening of the conflict also weighed on the markets after several Gulf countries issued a joint statement condemning Iran's 'criminal' attacks on their energy infrastructure.



The statement by the U.A.E., Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan specifically calls out attacks carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran from Iraqi territory.



'While we value our fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, we call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to immediately halt the attacks launched by factions, militias, and armed groups from Iraqi territory toward neighboring countries,' said the statement.



The Gulf countries reaffirmed their right to self-defense as well as their right to 'take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and stability.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News