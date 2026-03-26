

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - X Corporation has lost its lawsuit, which accused several major advertisers and industry organizations of orchestrating an unlawful boycott against the platform, as a United States federal judge dismissed the case.



U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle determined that X Corporation failed to prove any harm under federal antitrust legislation, thereby rejecting claims that advertisers acted illegally by reducing their expenditures on the platform.



The lawsuit, initiated by X Corp in 2024, targeted prominent companies including Unilever, Mars, Ørsted, and the World Federation of Advertisers, alleging that they conspired to deprive X of billions of dollars in advertising revenue.



X Corporation contended that these companies coordinated their actions through the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which advocates for standards aimed at limiting advertisements adjacent to harmful or illegal content.



Judge Boyle stated that the allegations failed to constitute an antitrust violation, highlighting that the advertising group did not have authority over ad purchases on behalf of the implicated companies.



Following the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk in 2022, X experienced a significant decline in advertising revenue, which was attributed to major policy changes, including the restoration of controversial accounts and a relaxation of content moderation practices.



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