Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (OTC Pink: SLCNF) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, a total of 53,051,908 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 10,610,382 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options or Common Share purchase warrants will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

Endeavor Trust Corporation will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of record as of the record date providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to Endeavor in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company or other intermediary should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Upon acceptance by the CSE, the Company's trading symbol will remain the same, but the CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change upon the completion of the Consolidation.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Leighton Bocking from the board of directors. The Company thanks Mr. Bocking for his time and commitment over recent years assisting the Company advance its objectives and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. The Company is actively seeking a new director and will update the market accordingly in the near future.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Crystal Hills Project, located approximately 40 km north of the city of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, which consists of five mineral claims comprised of eighteen (18) cells totalling approximately 400 hectares. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Ray Wladichuk"

Ray Wladichuk

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We seek safe harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, the Company's plans to move to the next level and its focused vision to become a significant critical minerals company, and the Company's plans to put its strategy into action and begin unlocking the value of its projects across Canada. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290166

Source: Silicon Metals Corp.