

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jerry Murrell, the founder of Five Guys, allocated $1.5 million in bonuses to employees subsequent to the promotion commemorating the chain's 40th anniversary, which unexpectedly resulted in significant consumer demand and operational challenges.



The buy-one-get-one-free promotion, which commenced on February 17, led to a dramatic increase in customer traffic, with sales experiencing a rise of approximately 130 percent. This surge caused many locations to be inadequately stocked, and left staff members overwhelmed by prolonged waiting times.



Murrell disclosed that he distributed around $1,000 to each of the 1,500 employees across various stores in recognition of the immense pressure faced by frontline teams during both the initial promotion and the subsequent '40th After Party' event held in March.



The 82-year-old founder expressed that this decision was intended to show gratitude towards employees who effectively managed the disruptions, noting that he had underestimated the extent of customer enthusiasm for the promotion.



Five Guys continues to operate as a privately owned, family-run business, with numerous members of the Murrell family actively participating in its operations across generations.



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