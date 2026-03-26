

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nexgrill Industries Inc. is recalling about 10.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes in the U.S. due to an ingestion hazard.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, small metal bristles can detach from the brushes during use and stick to grills or food, posing a risk of serious internal injuries if ingested, potentially requiring surgery.



The recall covers multiple Nexgrill-branded grill brushes with black plastic or wood handles, including models 530-0024, 530-0024G, 530-0034, 530-0039, 530-0041, and 530-0042, sold between 2015 and 2026.



Nexgrill said it has received 68 reports of bristle detachment, including five cases where consumers swallowed metal bristles and required medical attention.



The products were sold at The Home Depot stores nationwide and online for about $5 to $15.



Customers are advised to stop using the recalled brushes immediately and contact Nexgrill for a full refund in the form of a gift card.



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