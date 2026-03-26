

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Los Angeles jury has decided that Meta Platforms and Google must pay $6 million in damages, concluding that Instagram and YouTube were designed in a way that is addictive for young users.



The case revolved around a young woman named Kaley, who claimed that her extensive use of these platforms led to struggles with body dysmorphia, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.



Jurors determined that the apps were intentionally crafted to increase engagement, using features like endless scrolling, algorithmic suggestions, and autoplay, while not providing sufficient protections for children.



Meta has stated its intention to appeal, claiming that no single platform can be blamed for a mental health crisis among teens, whereas Google argued that YouTube shouldn't be categorized as a social network.



According to legal experts, this ruling might mark a significant turning point for global regulations concerning digital platforms, potentially leading to greater pressures for stronger child safety measures and renewed evaluation of protections like Section 230 in the U.S.



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