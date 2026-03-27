Novo Nordisk A/S: Awiqli approved in the US, the first and only once-weekly basal insulin treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes

Awiqli (insulin icodec-abae) injection is the first-ever once-weekly basal insulin approved by the FDA

(insulin icodec-abae) injection is the first-ever once-weekly basal insulin approved by the FDA Awiqli offers adults with type 2 diabetes an alternative to daily basal insulin injections, reducing these injections from seven to one per week

offers adults with type 2 diabetes an alternative to daily basal insulin injections, reducing these injections from seven to one per week Novo Nordisk expects to launch Awiqli nationwide in the US in the second half of 2026.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 March 2026 - Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Awiqli (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL, the first and only once-weekly, long-acting basal insulin, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control (blood sugar) in adults living with type 2 diabetes. The approval offers the only once-weekly basal insulin option, providing a new treatment solution that fits different patient routines and preferences for adults living with type 2 diabetes.

The approval is based on results from the ONWARDS phase 3a programme in type-2-diabetes for once-weekly Awiqli injection, which comprises four randomised, active-controlled, treat-to-target trials in approximately 2,680 adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, used in combination with a mealtime insulin or in combination with common oral anti-diabetic agents and/or GLP-1 receptor agonists. The clinical programme evaluated once-weekly Awiqli vs daily basal insulin and demonstrated efficacy in the primary endpoint of HbA 1c reduction across the ONWARDS pivotal clinical trial programme in adults with type 2 diabetes. Across ONWARDS trials, the safety profile of Awiqli was overall consistent with the daily basal insulin class.

"The Awiqli approval reflects Novo Nordisk's ongoing efforts to advance healthcare innovation and strengthen support for people living with diabetes. As the first FDA-approved, once-weekly basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes, it offers an important new treatment option. At a time when parts of the industry are stepping back from insulin, we are reaffirming our commitment - continuing to invest in innovation, access, and supply for the millions of patients who rely on insulin every day," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Awiqli in the FlexTouch device in the US in the second half of 2026. Awiqli is now approved in the US, EU, and 13 additional countries, with market-specific indications for diabetes.

About Awiqli

Awiqli (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL is a prescription medicine and is the first and only FDA-approved once-weekly basal insulin indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes. Awiqli is designed as an alternative to daily basal insulin, and its approval is supported by the ONWARDS clinical programme, which evaluated its efficacy and safety across diverse adult populations living with type 2 diabetes. Awiqli is administered once weekly on the same day each week using the Awiqli FlexTouch device.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com



Company announcement No 22 / 2026

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