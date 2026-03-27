Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated February 27, 2026 and March 12, 2026, that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement under the LIFE Exemption (as defined below) of 3,844,409 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), issued at a price of $0.55 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,114,424.95 (the "LIFE Offering").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 24 months from March 26, 2026 (the "Closing Date").

The LIFE Units were issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrator's Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Accordingly, the Units will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company paid $50,688.00 in cash finder's fees and issued 92,160 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The Finders Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering to advance its projects, maintain existing property acquisition obligations, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including investor relations and as more specifically described in the LIFE Offering Document filed on SEDAR+.

Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also wishes to announce the closing of its previously announced concurrent non-brokered private placement of 3,787,155 flow-through units ("FT Units"), at a price of $0.66 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,499,522.30 (the "Concurrent Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

In connection with the Concurrent Offering, the Company paid $60,000.14 in cash finder's fees and issued 90,909 finder's warrants (the "FT Finders Warrants"). Each FT Finders Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Concurrent Offering to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (CEE), such that they qualify as flow-through mining expenditures for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and can be renounced to the purchasers thereof.

All securities issued in connection with the Concurrent Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Concurrent Offering and LIFE Offering as contemplated, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the Concurrent Offering and LIFE Offering, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the use of proceeds therefrom being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290185

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.