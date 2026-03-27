DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover
Media Release
DKSH announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire AIC Ingredients, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of functional food ingredients with a leading position in the Malaysian bakery sector. This strategic move significantly strengthens the position of DKSH Performance Materials in the highly attractive and growing market of tailored functional ingredients across Southeast Asia.
Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 - Through the acquisition of AIC Ingredients Sdn Bhd ("AIC Ingredients"), DKSH Performance Materials welcomes a uniquely positioned functional food ingredients business with more than 25 years of experience as a trusted distributor and manufacturer, backed by a team of around 60 highly experienced employees. This acquisition marks an important expansion of DKSH's presence in Malaysia and significantly expands DKSH's capabilities in food blending and manufacturing.
About DKSH
For further information, please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Till Leisner
Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com
Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
melanie.grueter@dksh.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2298954
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2298954 27.03.2026 CET/CEST