Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")
Issue of Equity
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, is pleased to announce that further the announcement made 13 June 2025 (the " Statement re Business and Directorate"), the Company has issued 2,201,408 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain Directors and a PDMR (as set out in the table below) in lieu of deferred salary to 31 December 2025 ("Salary Shares").
In addition, the Company has agreed to settle £23,207 of two supplier invoices by way of the issue of 2,670,847 new Ordinary Shares ("Supplier Shares"). The Salary Shares have been issued at 1.1026 pence per share, being the average of the closing share prices over the period of salary deferral to 31 December 2025. 1,242,276 of the Supplier Shares have been issued at a price of 0.8619 pence per share, being the average of the closing share prices in January 2026, and 1,428,571 shares at 0.8750 pence per share, being the closing mid-market price on 17 March 2026.
Name
Role
Shares in lieu of deferred salary
Original holding prior
Total holding after Admission of the Salary Shares
Percentage holding of the enlarged share capital after Admission
Angus Forrest
Non-exec Chairman
484,104
7,925,841
8,409,945
3.4%
Nick Clark
Non Exec
Director
528,523
11,938,712
12,467,235
5.1%
John Wakefield
Non Exec
Director
612,189
1,388,822
2,001,011
0.8%
Simon Marvell
PDMR
576,592
33,647,998
34,224,590
14.0%
Admission and Total Voting Rights
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Salary Shares and the Supplier Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2026. The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.
Following Admission of the Salary Shares and the Supplier Shares , the Company will have 244,490,504 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 244,490,504 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
|
Acuity RM Group plc
https://www.acuityrmgroup.com
Angus Forrest
+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk
Mike Coe / James Bavister
+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
AlbR Capital (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Clear Capital (Joint broker)
Bob Roberts
+44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare .
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Angus Forrest
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
484,104
£5,337.73
e)
Date of the transaction
31 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nick Clark
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
528,523
£5,827.50
e)
Date of the transaction
31 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Wakefield
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
612,189
£6,750.00
e)
Date of the transaction
31 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Simon Marvell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
576,592
£6,357.50
e)
Date of the transaction
31 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue