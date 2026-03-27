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WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 15:25
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0070,01008:23
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2026

Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")

Issue of Equity

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, is pleased to announce that further the announcement made 13 June 2025 (the " Statement re Business and Directorate"), the Company has issued 2,201,408 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain Directors and a PDMR (as set out in the table below) in lieu of deferred salary to 31 December 2025 ("Salary Shares").

In addition, the Company has agreed to settle £23,207 of two supplier invoices by way of the issue of 2,670,847 new Ordinary Shares ("Supplier Shares"). The Salary Shares have been issued at 1.1026 pence per share, being the average of the closing share prices over the period of salary deferral to 31 December 2025. 1,242,276 of the Supplier Shares have been issued at a price of 0.8619 pence per share, being the average of the closing share prices in January 2026, and 1,428,571 shares at 0.8750 pence per share, being the closing mid-market price on 17 March 2026.

Name

Role

Shares in lieu of deferred salary

Original holding prior

Total holding after Admission of the Salary Shares

Percentage holding of the enlarged share capital after Admission

Angus Forrest

Non-exec Chairman

484,104

7,925,841

8,409,945

3.4%

Nick Clark

Non Exec

Director

528,523

11,938,712

12,467,235

5.1%

John Wakefield

Non Exec

Director

612,189

1,388,822

2,001,011

0.8%

Simon Marvell

PDMR

576,592

33,647,998

34,224,590

14.0%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Salary Shares and the Supplier Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2026. The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Salary Shares and the Supplier Shares , the Company will have 244,490,504 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 244,490,504 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:


Acuity RM Group plc

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

AlbR Capital (Joint broker)


Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker)


Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080


Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare .

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Forrest

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1026p

484,104

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

484,104

£5,337.73

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Clark

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1026p

528,523

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

528,523

£5,827.50

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Wakefield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1026p

612,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

612,189

£6,750.00

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Marvell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new s hares pursuant to conversion of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1026p

576,592

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

576,592

£6,357.50

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

© 2026 PR Newswire
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