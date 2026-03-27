JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's transfers shares and grants awards to participants under its employee incentive plans

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, March 27, 2026

This is a press release by JDE Peet's N.V. (JDE Peet's or the Company) pursuant to the provisions of section 6, paragraph 2 and section 13, paragraph 1 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the recommended public offer by Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (the Offeror) for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of JDE Peet's (the Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet's. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would violate applicable law or regulations.

JDE Peet's transfers shares and grants awards to participants

under its employee incentive plans

Pursuant to applicable Dutch offer rules, certain disclosure obligations apply to JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP) in connection with the Offer with respect to the shares in the share capital of JDE Peet's (the Shares). The nominal value of each Share is EUR 0.01.

In accordance with such offer rules, JDE Peet's today announced that, pursuant to its employee incentive plans and awards previously granted or committed thereunder, the Company:

on 23 March 2026, granted a total of 811,205 conditional rights to Shares in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock units (PSUs), for no consideration, to a total of 204 incentive plan participants, and,





today, transferred a total of 12,955 Shares, for no consideration, to a total of 14 incentive plan participants.





As a result of these grants and transfers, the total issued share capital of JDE Peet's remains unchanged at 488,178,642, of which 3,144,957 Shares are held as treasury shares.

JDE Peet's does not hold any shares in the capital of the Offeror and the Company is not aware of the Offeror holding any Shares.

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Enquiries

Media

Moustapha Echahbouni

+31 6 2139 1762

Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 6 1594 4569

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company with a presence in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focused on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and our 10 strategically selected local icons led by Jacobs. In 2025, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 9.9 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

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