

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales decreased for the first time in three months in February, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted retail sales volume posted a monthly fall of 0.4 percent in February, reversing a 2.0 percent growth in January, which was the strongest growth since May 2024. The rate of increase in January was revised up from 1.8 percent. Economists had expected a drop of 0.7 percent.



Supermarkets' sales volumes fell back following a rise in January. Non-store retailers' volumes also declined in February, with retailers suggesting that consumers brought forward their spending to January 2026 to maximize on discounting during the period, the ONS said.



Excluding automotive fuel, total retail also declined 0.4 percent in February after a revised 2.2 percent increase in the prior month. Sales were expected to fall by 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 2.5 percent in February from 4.8 percent in January. The expected growth was 2.1 percent. Sales have been rising since June last year.



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