HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:- The Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately HK$3,736.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 11.1% as compared with the same period last year.- The Gross Profit Margin for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately 55.8%; the gross profit was approximately HK$2,085.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 15.9% as compared with the same period last year.- The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately HK$938.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 32.4% as compared with the same period last year.- The Group's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately HK$601.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 47.7% as compared with the same period last year.- Basic earnings per share for the year ended 31 December 2025 amounted to approximately HK63.7 cents, representing an increase of approximately 47.5% as compared with the same period last year.- The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK15.0 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025.- For the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group recorded approximately 1,039,000 cases digital solution cases produced from the Group's production facilities in Mainland China, Thailand and Vietnam, reflecting an increase of 32.7% as compared with the same period in 2024 as a result of our clients' continued adoption of intra-oral scanners.26 March 2026, Modern Dental Group Limited ('Modern Dental' or 'the Group', stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ('the year').During the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group's multi-dimensional strategies and continuous enhancement of operational efficiency and productivity as supported by the ongoing trend of digitalization in the dental industry have resulted in the Group reporting record revenues, net profit and EBITDA numbers during this period. This occurred in a period of challenging macro-economic environment with general softness in demand for dental procedures and trade war uncertainties. The Group has been proactive in its approach to deal with the unprecedented international trade environment leveraging its international production facilities located in Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China.The global digitalization trend continues to drive consolidation within the dental prosthetics industry, enabling the Group to further expand its market share. Our ongoing digital transformation initiatives are enhancing both customer and patient experiences while improving operational efficiency, further differentiating the Group from competitors and positioning us to outperform industry peers. The Group's underlying fundamentals remain solid, and we are well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities going forward.European BusinessesDuring the year ended 31 December 2025, the European market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$1,887.0 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$268.0 million as compared with the year ended 31 December 2024. This geographic market accounted for 50.5% of the Group's total revenue. The increase of revenue from the European market was mainly attributable to the increase in sales order volume driven by the launch of new products, such as digital dentures, and our state-of-the-art digital workflows.The Group has been the frontrunner to provide comprehensive digital solutions offerings, ranging from numerous minimal invasive and aesthetic prosthetic solutions to intra-oral scanners and clear aligners, and is well positioned to capture the opportunities arising from the accelerated digitalization trend of the dental industry. The Group continues to aggressively gain market share from international and domestic competitors through our established dental ecosystem solutions with a focus on education and digitalization, which is available within close proximity to our clients; effectively meeting our clients' high expectations through our various onshore and offshore resources. The Group is committed and will continue to equip ourselves to provide the state-of-the-art digital solutions offerings to the dental community in the market.North American BusinessesDuring the year ended 31 December 2025, the North American market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$696.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$55.7 million as compared with the year ended 31 December 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 18.6% of the Group's total revenue.A significant portion of our business in the North America region comprises higher-end products manufactured domestically by MicroDental Laboratories, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('MicroDental Group'). While demand for discretionary cosmetic treatments remained soft throughout 2025, our centralized digital workflows and network-wide production oversight enabled us to deliver enhanced service quality and operational efficiencies to our North American customers.Our diversified supply bases in the US, China, Vietnam and Thailand continue to provide greater flexibility to navigate US tariff uncertainties - an advantage that sets us apart from competitors. Although digitalization of imported product lines drove growth in mass market cases, implementation of the US tariff in April 2025 introduced new uncertainties and contributed to a slow growth in sales for our import-focused business unit.Greater China BusinessesFor the year ended 31 December 2025, the Greater China market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$615.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$46.8 million as compared with the year ended 31 December 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 16.5% of the Group's total revenue.The Mainland China market faced headwinds from the volume-based procurement policies and a prolonged period of intense price competition and the situation started to stabilize in the second half of 2025. This also led to aggressive promotions for dental implant treatments by Mainland China dental clinics in Hong Kong (which experienced a notable decrease in patient visits in Hong Kong). The Group's has deliberately pivoted away from low-margin segments and stay focused on serving mid- and high-value customers, ensuring long-term sustainable profitability of the Group's business.The Group is optimistic in its mid/long-term outlook for this market in particular where the latest procurement-related government measures are expected to (i) standardize the pricing of dental prosthetics and develop price transparency, which would level the playing field; (ii) allow the Group's leading brand name and reputation to be a key consideration for its client and customer; and (iii) have the Group benefit from its large production team and its ability to allocate resources efficiently according to the customer or client.Australian BusinessesFor the year ended 31 December 2025, the Australian market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$289.1 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$24.4 million as compared with the year ended 31 December 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 7.7% of the Group's total revenue. The increase in revenue from Australia reflected a strong uptake of new digital products driven by the digitalization trend in dental industry and the revenue contribution from the acquisition of Digital Sleep which is partially offset by the depreciation of AUD against HK$ by 2.4% compared with the year ended 31 December 2024.Through our various brands, which offer onshore-and offshore-made products, at multiple price points ranging from economy and standard to premium/boutique, the Group is able to effectively penetrate the entire Australian market. We have invested in local production capacity to provide faster service to our customers, and to provide choices around where the products are made. The Group is one of the largest players in the Australian market and is a preferred supplier to the major corporate dental groups in the market.Other MarketsOther markets primarily include Thailand, Indian Ocean countries, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore. For the year ended 31 December 2025, these markets recorded a revenue of approximately HK$248.9 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$182.4 million as compared with the year ended 31 December 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 6.7% of the Group's total revenue. The increase in revenue from Other markets was primarily driven by the revenue contribution from the newly acquired Hexa Ceram.Future Prospects and StrategiesThe global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, with geopolitical tensions and potential tariff changes continuing to create headwinds. However, the Group's geographically diversified production footprint and global distribution network position us strongly to navigate these challenges. Unlike many competitors reliant on single-country manufacturing, our operations across China, Vietnam and Thailand (including the newly acquired Hexa Ceram) provide superior resilience and flexibility. This strategy, combined with our ability to adapt quickly to local market conditions, enables the Group to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities across regions.The dental industry has continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, underpinned by irreversible demographic trends, including aging populations and increasing awareness of oral health, which drive consistent long-term demand. Building on our record 2025 performance, the Group is well placed to sustain momentum and further strengthen its market leadership.Digitalization remains an irreversible industry trend that is accelerating consolidation of the dental prosthetics industry. We are at the forefront of this transformation, with digital solution cases now representing approximately 35-40% of total volume. Our centralized digital workflows, intra-oral scanner partnerships, proprietary solutions and global education centers have enhanced operational efficiency, reduced turnaround times and delivered superior customer experiences. These initiatives create high entry barriers and will continue to drive margin expansion and market share gains in the coming years.Following the successful integration of Hexa Ceram (Thailand's largest dental laboratory, acquired in January 2025) and Digital Sleep Design (Proprietary nylon oral appliance to treat obstructive sleep apnea), our Southeast Asian presence and specialized capabilities have been significantly strengthened. This expansion, coupled with our diversified supply bases in the US, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, provides enhanced flexibility to address potential trade and geopolitical risks while supporting faster regional delivery.Looking ahead, the Group remains committed to reinforcing its worldwide leading position through a multi-dimensional approach. We will continue to pursue selective acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships to expand and complement our product offerings, particularly in our high-growth clear aligner, Trioclear, while strengthening our distribution and sales networks. Ongoing investments in mass-scale production facilities, AI, automation, research and development, and digital innovation will drive efficiency gains and secure our position at the forefront of the industry.About Modern Dental GroupModern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices. Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 35,000 customers.Source: Modern Dental Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.