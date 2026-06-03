Das Instrument 7V3 SE0006371126 CANTARGIA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026The instrument 7V3 SE0006371126 CANTARGIA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2026Das Instrument PO1 DE000A12UMB1 POB AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026The instrument PO1 DE000A12UMB1 POB AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2026Das Instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 6,38 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.06.2026The instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 6,38 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2026Das Instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.06.2026The instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2026Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROP. LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.06.2026The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROP. LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2026Das Instrument D880 CA03820A1093 APPLIED GRAPHITE TECH. CO EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.06.2026The instrument D880 CA03820A1093 APPLIED GRAPHITE TECH. CO EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2026Das Instrument 1MD KYG618201092 MODERN DENTAL GROUP DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2026The instrument 1MD KYG618201092 MODERN DENTAL GROUP DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2026