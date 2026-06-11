Cantargia and H.C. Wainwright to Host KOL Call on The Case for Nadunolimab in PDAC

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Cantargia AB (Publ) (STO:CANTA) today announced a KOL Call to be hosted in collaboration with H.C. Wainwright with leading subject matter experts Drs. Peter Joel Hosein and Jashodeep Datta on the subject of IL1RAP as a Therapeutic Target in Pancreatic Cancer: The Case for Nadunolimab, on June 22, 2026.

The KOL Call will be facilitated by Dr. Sara Nik, Vice President Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright, with the purpose of discussing IL1RAP as a therapeutic target in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and the emerging clinical role of nadunolimab (CAN04), Cantargia's anti-IL1RAP antibody. Despite decades of incremental progress, PDAC remains one of the most treatment-refractory malignancies. However, the PDAC treatment landscape is undergoing a meaningful inflection with RAS pathway targeting as a therapeutic priority. In parallel, the IL-1/IL1RAP axis has emerged as a critical mediator of the immunosuppressive and pro-tumorigenic PDAC microenvironment, representing a mechanistically distinct and potentially complementary approach. Against this evolving backdrop, we believe this KOL call presents a timely opportunity to explore the biology of IL1RAP in PDAC, discuss how nadunolimab may complement emerging RAS-directed strategies, and assess the potential of a planned Phase 1b/2a program to advance the treatment of this difficult disease.

The KOLs

Dr. Peter Joel Hosein is a medical oncologist at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, specializing in gastrointestinal cancers with a particular focus on pancreatic cancer. He leads an active clinical and translational research program investigating novel therapeutic combinations for PDAC, including immune-targeting and stroma-modulating approaches. Dr. Jashodeep Datta is a surgical oncologist at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, specializing in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary malignancies. His research focuses on the tumor immune microenvironment in pancreatic cancer and the development of novel immunotherapeutic strategies targeting tumor-promoting inflammatory pathways.

KOL Call details

Title: IL1RAP as a Therapeutic Target in Pancreatic Cancer: The Case for Nadunolimab

Date/Time: Monday, June 22nd @ 11:00am ET (5:00pm CEST)

Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/830dc882-cfc9-4405-8212-8b8eb3f92ff1

KOLs: Dr. Peter Joel Hosein & Dr. Jashodeep Datta

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.



Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

Nadunolimab is an antibody that binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Nadunolimab can thereby counteract the IL-1 system which contributes to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of resistance to chemotherapy. Nadunolimab has been investigated in multiple clinical trials; the phase I/IIa trial CANFOUR, NCT03267316, evaluated nadunolimab in combination with standard chemotherapies in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (platinum-based chemotherapies). Positive data show durable responses for combination therapy in 73 PDAC patients, resulting in a median iPFS of 7.2 months and median OS of 13.2 months. An even higher median OS of 14.2 months was observed in a subgroup of patients with high tumor levels of IL1RAP. Intriguing efficacy was observed in a small group of non-squamous NSCLC patients post PD(L)-1 therapy.

Attachments

Cantargia and H.C. Wainwright to Host KOL Call on The Case for Nadunolimab in PDAC

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-and-h.c.-wainwright-to-host-kol-call-on-the-case-for-naduno-1175975