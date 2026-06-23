Cantargia AB: Cantargia announces outcome in rights issue and resolves on a directed issue of warrants to Fenja Capital

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The board of directors of Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue of shares that was announced on 28 May 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The outcome shows that 11,246,660 shares, corresponding to approximately 20.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. In addition, 339,775 shares have been subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 21 percent and hence the guarantee commitment will be utilized with approximately 39.4 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, Cantargia receives approximately SEK 75 million before issue costs. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the loan agreement that the Company entered into with Fenja Capital II A/S ("Fenja Capital") in connection with the Rights Issue, the board of directors in the Company has also, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 21 May 2026, resolved on a directed issue of 8,719,948 warrants series 2026/2031 to Fenja Capital.

"With the completion of this transaction, Cantargia has secured the capital required to execute our development plan and deliver on our strategic priorities. I would like to thank our participating shareholders for their continued support and welcome Fenja Capital as a financing partner. This strengthens our financial position and provides the flexibility to advance our clinical programs while continuing to build long-term value for patients and shareholders", said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 22 June 2026. The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 55 247 034 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 2.25 per share. The outcome shows that 11,246,660 shares, corresponding to approximately 20.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. In addition, 339,775 shares have been subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 21 percent and hence the guarantee commitment will be utilized with approximately 39.4 percent of the Rights Issue.

Through the Rights Issue, the Company receives approximately SEK 75 million before issue costs.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights

Allotment of shares subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in the information document that the Company published on 5 June 2026 in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of such allocation will be made separately though a settlement note. Payment of subscribed and allotted shares shall be made through cash payment in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification on allocation in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Trading in BTA

Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) is currently ongoing on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name CANTA BTA and will cease on 30 June 2026. Thereafter, BTA will be converted into shares. The shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible after conversion.

Directed issue of warrants to Fenja Capital

In accordance with the Company's press release from 28 May 2026, the Company has, in connection with the Rights Issue, entered into a loan agreement with Fenja Capital of up to SEK 75 million (the "Loan Agreement"). In accordance with the conditions in the Loan Agreement, the Company has undertaken to issue warrants series 2026/2031 free of charge to Fenja Capital corresponding to a dilution of three percent of calculated on the total number of outstanding shares in the Company after the Rights Issue. The board of directors has therefore today, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 21 May 2026, resolved on a directed issue of 8,719,948 warrants series 2026/2031 to Fenja Capital.

The warrants are issued free of charge and enable further capital contributions to the Company from and including the registration of the new warrants with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 31 May 2031. In the event all warrants series 2026/2031 issued to Fenja Capital are fully exercised for subscription of new shares, 8,719,948 new shares will be issued, corresponding to an additional capital injection of up to approximately SEK 27.5 million before issue costs. The warrants are subject to terms and conditions that contain customary recalculation terms.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the issue of warrants constitutes an integral and crucial part of the Loan Agreement. The board of directors has carefully considered various financing solutions as alternatives to the entering of the Loan Agreement, in light of the stage the Company is currently in and the Company's operations and strategy, where access to timely financing is critical to be able to continue the business. In connection with the planning for a capital raise to secure the Company's future working capital needs, a dialogue was initiated with Fenja Capital regarding the possibility to enter into the Loan Agreement in connection with the Rights Issue. During the negotiations, the board of directors considered inter alia the possibility of increasing the size of the Rights Issue, to secure additional capital, but made the assessment that such a rights issue would probably not be fully subscribed or subscribed to a sufficient extent under the current market conditions and would therefore not meet the Company's capital needs with sufficient certainty. A directed issue of warrants to Fenja Capital as part of the Loan Agreement enables the Company, in the opinion of the board of directors, to secure the necessary financing in a time and cost-effective manner and with greater security than would have been the case in the event of a rights issue alone.

The Loan Agreement, including the terms and conditions for the warrants and the exercise price, has been negotiated at arm's length between the Company and Fenja Capital. The warrants are issued free of charge as part of the terms and conditions agreed for the Loan Agreement. The exercise price has been set at SEK 3.15 per share, corresponding to 140 percent of the subscription price in the Rights Issue, and it is the board of directors' opinion that the terms and conditions for the warrants, including the exercise price, are in line with market conditions.

In an overall assessment of the possibility of financing the business, the board of directors' assessment is thus that the reasons for entering into the Loan Agreement, which includes a directed issue of warrants, outweigh the reasons that justify the main rule that new issues shall be carried out with preferential rights for the shareholders and the issue of warrants is, in the board of directors' opinion, thus the most advantageous alternative for the Company and the Company's shareholders. In addition, the board of directors believes that it is advantageous that the issue of the warrants can result in the Company receiving a potential additional capital injection upon exercise of the warrants.

Changes in share capital and number of shares as well as dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 33,333,333 shares, which results in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company increases from 248,611,655 shares to 281,944,988 shares. The share capital increases with SEK 2,666,666.64, from SEK 19,888,932.40 to SEK 22,555,599.04. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 11.8 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue.

In the event all warrants series 2026/2031 issued to Fenja Capital are exercised in full for subscription of new shares, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by an additional 8,719,948 shares, from 281,944,988 shares to 290,664,936 shares (based on the number of shares after the Rights Issue). The share capital will increase by an additional SEK 679,595.84, from SEK 22,555,599.04 to SEK 23,253,194.88. This corresponds to an additional dilution effect of approximately 3 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue and full exercise of all warrants series 2026/2031 issued to Fenja Capital.

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to the Company.

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2026-06-23 8.30pm CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program centers on the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), which is being developed in combination-based strategies with a primary focus on pancreatic cancer. Planned studies will evaluate nadunolimab alongside emerging RAS inhibitor-based regimens and other backbone therapies, with the aim of enhancing efficacy beyond current standards of care. In parallel, the program is being expanded into hematologic malignancies, including leukemia and high-risk MDS, building on encouraging early clinical data and investigator-initiated studies.

Cantargia's second candidate, the antibody CAN10, targets IL1RAP through a distinct mechanism compared to nadunolimab and is aimed at the treatment of serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

In addition, Cantargia is advancing next-generation IL1RAP-based assets, including the bispecific antibody CAN14, designed to address inflammatory diseases through dual-target modulation. Cantargia is also progressing earlier discovery-stage efforts (CANxx) focused on differentiated modalities within the IL1RAP biology, including ADC-based approaches, to further expand its pipeline.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Important information

Publication, release, or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and persons in the jurisdictions where the press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Cantargia AB (publ) in any jurisdiction, either from Cantargia AB (publ) or from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has prepared an information document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The information document is available on the Company's website, www.cantargia.com. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is the national competent authority, has not approved nor reviewed the information document. Each investor is advised to make their own assessment of whether it is appropriate to invest in the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Please note that an investment in the Company is subject to regulation under the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), which requires investors, under certain conditions, to notify and obtain approval from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products. Investors should make their own assessment of whether a notification obligation exists before making any investment decision.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company's intentions, estimates or expectations with regard to the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, estimated growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company is active. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "implies", "should", "could" and, in each case, their negative, or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that they will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and involve risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for many different reasons, differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. Due to such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors, actual events may differ materially from the expectations that expressly or implicitly are contained in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions which serve as a basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that expressly or implicitly are stated herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor any other party will review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the contents of this press release, beyond what is required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers.

Potential investors should not put undue trust in the forward-looking statements herein, and potential investors are strongly recommended to read the sections in the information document that include a more detailed description of the factors that can affect the Company's business and its associated market.