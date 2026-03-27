TalkPool AG: Talkpool resolves on a directed share issue of EUR 1.65 million to a group of strategic investors led by Applied Invest Nordics

The Board of Directors of Talkpool AG ("Talkpool" or the "Company") has today, March 27, 2026, pursuant to an authorization from the Annual General Meeting on September 15, 2025, resolved to carry out a new share issue, deviating from existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights, of approximately EUR 1.65 million (the "Directed Share Issue"). The investors in the Directed Share Issue are a group of strategic investors led by Applied Invest Nordics AB.

The Directed Share Issue

The Board of Directors has today, pursuant to authorization from the AGM, resolved to carry out a Directed Share Issue comprising 1,500,000 shares .

. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue has been set at EUR 1.1 per share , corresponding to approximately SEK 12 per share. The subscription price has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the subscribers and corresponds to a discount of approximately 11 percent relative to the closing price (SEK 13.45) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on the 26 th of March 2026. Against this background, it is the Board's assessment that the subscription price reflects current demand and market conditions and is therefore to be considered market conform.

, corresponding to approximately SEK 12 per share. The subscription price has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the subscribers and corresponds to a discount of approximately 11 percent relative to the closing price (SEK 13.45) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on the 26 of March 2026. Against this background, it is the Board's assessment that the subscription price reflects current demand and market conditions and is therefore to be considered market conform. Through the Directed Share Issue, Talkpool will receive initial gross proceeds of approximately EUR 1.65 million before deduction of transaction related costs estimated at approximately EUR 0.07 million.

before deduction of transaction related costs estimated at approximately EUR 0.07 million. The investors in the Directed Share Issue are a group of strategic investors with strong industry expertise led by Applied Invest Nordics AB. The investors participating in the issue are as follows:

Bruce Grant through Applied Invest Nordics AB Kristian Teär Bert Nordberg through Innovativa Solutions Sweden AB Anders Runevad Henrik Andersen Fredrik Hedlund through Quiet Consulting AB Jan Wäreby Mats Granryd Johan Lindqvist through Kråkudden Invest AB Philip Nordenström through Caveland LTD

Background and Rationale

Talkpool has undergone a comprehensive restructuring in recent years. The operational measures have been successful, and the Company is now entering a growth phase in which the business is expected to deliver sustainable profitability and positive cash flow. The proceeds from the Directed Share Issue will strengthen working capital and create conditions for future growth investments, as well as enable full or partial financing of potential acquisitions.

"Talkpool is now entering an exciting new phase. Having successfully streamlined and strengthened the Company, we are now ready to accelerate - with full focus on profitable growth. The collaboration with Applied Invest and the new investors is an important step on that journey. With their industry knowledge, extensive network of contacts and proven ability to create deals in the telecom industry, they are ideal investors for Talkpool. We have already identified several areas of potential collaboration, and I look forward with confidence to what we can achieve together," says Erik Strömstedt, CEO of Talkpool.

"Applied Invest has been following Talkpool since last autumn, when we made a smaller investment in the Company. We see great potential in Talkpool and are pleased to have the opportunity to become a significant shareholder together with several senior individuals with networks and experience from the global telecommunications industry. Personally, I find it particularly rewarding to invest in Talkpool - the telecommunications industry is close to my heart following my time in the Jan Stenbeck sphere, during which I was involved in founding several companies within the telecom industry and had the privilege of serving as Chairman of Tele2. After more than thirty years as an advisor and investor in the telecom industry, I hope to contribute to growing Talkpool," says Bruce Grant, Chairman and owner, Applied Invest Nordics AB

Number of Shares, Share Capital and Dilution

Through the Directed Share Issue, the number of shares in Talkpool will increase by 1,500,000 shares, from a total of 7,655,579 shares to a total of 9,155,579 shares. Furthermore, the share capital of the Company will increase by CHF 75,000.00, from CHF 382,778.95 to CHF 457,778.95. The Directed Share Issue results in a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 16.4 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Reasons for Deviating from Shareholders' Pre-emptive Rights

The purpose of the Directed Share Issue and the reason for deviating from shareholders' pre-emptive rights is to broaden and strengthen the shareholder base with strategic investors to support and accelerate Talkpool's future growth. Taking the above into consideration and after careful deliberation, it is the Board's assessment that the Directed Share Issue is in line with the interests of both Talkpool and its shareholders, which also justifies the deviation from the principal rule regarding shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

Determination of Subscription Price

The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the investors, based on the prevailing share price of the Company's share. In addition, the Board has ensured the market conformity of the subscription price in consultation with financial advisors, based on prevailing market conditions and previously indicated price levels in discussions with potential investors. In the Board's assessment, the market conformity of the price has been ensured through this process.

This information is such information that Talkpool AG is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact person below, for publication on March 27, 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Advisors

Partner Fondkommission AB is acting as financial advisor and issuing agent in Euroclear Sweden in connection with the Directed Share Issue.

About Talkpool AG

Talkpool AG is a leading telecommunications network services provider listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), serving major operators, equipment manufacturers and tower companies globally with network planning, deployment, maintenance and technology-enabled services.

About Applied Invest Nordics AB

Applied Invest is the family office and investment platform of Bruce Grant, spun out of Applied Value, focused on investing in, and scaling high-potential businesses. Built on a legacy of hands-on consulting and direct investing, Applied Invest applies a Lean Growth philosophy that combines strategy, execution, and ownership to drive long-term value creation. Founded in 1997 by Bruce Grant and Jan Stenbeck, the Group pioneered a results-oriented model integrating strategy with execution. Applied Invest continues this approach through an owner-operator model, partnering closely with management teams and deploying operational expertise to unlock value.

Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information, please contact:

Erik Strömstedt

Tel: +41 81 250 2020

erik.stromstedt@talkpool.com