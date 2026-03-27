Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:
Date
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
20/03/2026
14,167
23.8500
24.5000
24.2274
23/03/2026
14,471
23.1500
24.9500
24.2599
24/03/2026
14,400
24.1000
24.7500
24.4356
25/03/2026
14,200
24.9500
25.4500
25.1733
26/03/2026
13,707
24.8000
25.3000
25.0364
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,444,917. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,444,917. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:
Oxford Instruments plc - Trade Fills - 20.03.26.pdf
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916