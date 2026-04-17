Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:
Date
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
10/04/2026
13,500
25.8200
26.5600
26.265803
13/04/2026
13,103
26.2000
26.8400
26.555612
14/04/2026
4,744
26.6000
27.1600
27.021054
15/04/2026
20,005
27.4400
27.8400
27.701464
16/04/2026
10,526
27.7000
28.0000
27.940074
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,276,995. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,276,995. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:
Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 10.04.26-16.04.26.pdf
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916