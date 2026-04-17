Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 10/04/2026 13,500 25.8200 26.5600 26.265803 13/04/2026 13,103 26.2000 26.8400 26.555612 14/04/2026 4,744 26.6000 27.1600 27.021054 15/04/2026 20,005 27.4400 27.8400 27.701464 16/04/2026 10,526 27.7000 28.0000 27.940074

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,276,995. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,276,995. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 10.04.26-16.04.26.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916