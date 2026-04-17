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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:02
32,600 Euro
+2,52 % +0,800
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,80033,00010:35
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 09:54 Uhr
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

10/04/2026

13,500

25.8200

26.5600

26.265803

13/04/2026

13,103

26.2000

26.8400

26.555612

14/04/2026

4,744

26.6000

27.1600

27.021054

15/04/2026

20,005

27.4400

27.8400

27.701464

16/04/2026

10,526

27.7000

28.0000

27.940074

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,276,995. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,276,995. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 10.04.26-16.04.26.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916

© 2026 PR Newswire
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