

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-month low of 0.6872 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 4-week low of 109.63 against the yen and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.6779 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6886, 109.99 and 1.6750, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to a 4-day low of 0.9525 and a 3-day low of 1.1936 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9540 and 1.1955, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.67 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen, 1.71 against the euro, 0.93 against the greenback and 1.18 against the kiwi.



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