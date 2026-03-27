Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Drohnen: Entsteht hier der nächste Tech-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
27.03.26 | 10:53
0,950 Euro
-1,20 % -0,012
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8801,02010:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Novaturas Announces Changes in Chief Financial Officer Position

Novaturas Group announces a change in its executive team. As of March 27, Chief Financial Officer Aukse Kriauciunaite is stepping down from her position. The company is currently conducting a search for a new candidate.

"We are grateful to Aukse for her significant contribution and for taking on the responsibility of leading the finance team during a particularly dynamic period. We are glad to have worked together over these years and wish her the best of success in her future career," says Novaturas CEO Ieva Galvydiene.

The company is currently searching for a new Chief Financial Officer who will oversee operations across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. During the selection process, CFO responsibilities will be ensured through internal resources.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Ieva Galvydiene
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.