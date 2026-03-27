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WKN: A0B5N8 | ISIN: IT0003242622 | Ticker-Symbol: UEI
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 10:07
9,484 Euro
+0,17 % +0,016
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5129,51810:54
9,5129,51810:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERNA
TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA9,484+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.