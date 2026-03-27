

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Terna S.p.A. (TRN.MI, TEZNY) Friday said that its profit rose 4.7 percent in fiscal 2025, helped by higher revenues. The company also declared an annual dividend.



The Italian electrical services company posted profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.11 billion euros in fiscal 2025, up from last year's 1.06 billion euros. According to Terna, pre-tax profit climbed 6.8 percent to 1.61 billion euros from 1.51 billion euros a year ago.



The company's annual revenue increased 9.6 percent to 4.03 billion euros from 3.68 billion euros in the previous year. EBITDA rose 7.2 percent to 2.75 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros in fiscal 2024.



Terna S.p.A also declared an ordinary dividend of 39.62 euros per share for fiscal 2025.



On the Milan Exchange, TRN.MI is currently trading at 9.51 euros, up 0.03 euros or 0.36 percent.



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