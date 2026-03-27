

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump says he will hold off plans to target Iranian energy infrastructure by another 10 days, after claiming talks with Tehran were 'going very well.'



'As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,' Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social Thursday. He said 'Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.'



On March 23, Trump had announced a 5-day pause on strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure following threats to target them if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened.



With the extension of truce for another 10 days, his self-imposed deadline is now April 6.



Iran has not yet responded to Trump's offer.



However, Trump's social media post appears not to have eased market concerns, as oil prices are showing an upward trend.



Brent crude futures, which had settled at around $108 a barrel Thursday, were climbing towards $110 Friday. WTI was trading above $96.



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Forces announced the killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy's top commander, Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, in an overnight air strike.



Even as Trump assured not to target Iran's energy sites, the U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime. In an update on X, it said U.S air strikes hit more than 10,000 targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury.



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