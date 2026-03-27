CRH plc

(the "Company")

CRH plc today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") the following:

Notice of Meeting and Definitive Proxy Statement for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Definitive Proxy Statement");

Notice of internet availability of proxy materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability"); and

2025 Annual Report of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report")

(together, the "Proxy Materials").

The Proxy Materials are available to view on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and the Company's website at https://www.crh.com.

The Definitive Proxy Statement has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Notice of Internet Availability contains instructions on how to access electronic or paper copies of the Proxy Materials. The Definitive Proxy Statement will shortly be available at https://www.envisionreports.com/CRH and is expected to be mailed to holders of ordinary shares who have requested a paper copy on or around March 27, 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327379008/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340