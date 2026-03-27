

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that the United States' trade policy is a corrective response to an imbalanced trading system overseen by the World Trade Organization.



Addressing the WTO's 14th Ministerial Meeting in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Ambassador Greer outlined how President Donald Trump is restructuring the trading system based on the principles of reciprocity, fairness, and balanced trade to create a level playing field for American farmers, manufacturers, and producers as well as the WTO's role in this new trade paradigm.



'U.S. trade policy measures are a corrective response to a trading system, embodied by the WTO, that has overseen and contributed to severe and sustained imbalances,' said Greer. 'As ministers, our focus should be on reforms that would make the WTO more responsive to Members and improve our ability to achieve outcomes that optimize our trading relationships. I look forward to having frank conversations with you this week on WTO reform, the future role of the WTO, and what this organization realistically can, and cannot, accomplish,' he added.



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