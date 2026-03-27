

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's signature will appear on U.S. currency notes, the first time in the history for a sitting president.



The treasury department announced that Trump's signature will appear alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.



The first batch of $100 bank notes with Trump's signatures printed on it is reportedly expected for release in June.



Traditionally, American federal currency has featured the signature of the U.S. Treasurer, along with that of the Treasury Secretary on it.



The new notes, beginning with $100 bills, will not feature the U.S. Treasurer's signature.



The move to break the longstanding, unbroken tradition is the latest by the Trump administration to link Trump's name with a number of federal government programs and public buildings.



'Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,' said Secretary Bessent.



'There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.'



'As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump's leadership,' said Treasurer Brandon Beach. 'The President's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.'



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