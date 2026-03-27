Alstom S.A.: Alstom to deliver Belgrade's first metro: A historic leap in urban mobility and economic growth

Alstom will deliver a fully integrated, turnkey metro solution, including 32 Metropolis trains

This flagship urban project valued at €915 million[1, will support Serbia's long-term growth, connectivity and climate ambitions

27 March 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has secured a €915 million turnkey contract to deliver Belgrade's Metro Line 1, the first fully automated metro system in Serbia. This project, connecting in the first phase Makiško Polje to Karaburma will alleviate surface congestion and unlock Belgrade's potential as a leading European capital city.

By cutting directly through the city center, the first phase of Metro Line 1 will span 15 km and 15 stations, including 11 km of tunnels. This is a structural transformation: by moving a significant portion of the city's transit underground, the project will alleviate chronic surface congestion and unlock Belgrade's potential as a more accessible, functional European capital. The introduction of one of the world's most modern automated systems will serve as a multiplier for the city's economic attractiveness, creating a more efficient environment for both residents and international investment.

"Belgrade's decision to build its first fully automated metro is a pragmatic and bold investment in the city's future and it reflects the strong leadership and vision demonstrated by the Serbian authorities" said Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom Europe. "Metro Line 1 will fundamentally change how nearly two million residents navigate their city, providing a reliable and safe alternative to road transit. This project is not just about mobility; it is about delivering the modern infrastructure necessary for Belgrade to sustain its growth and meet its long-term economic and climate objectives".

In this project for the public utility company, Belgrade Metro & Train, Alstom, as system integrator will deliver a full turnkey metro solution, including 32 Metropolis driverless three-car trains, signaling and telecommunications, power supply, trackwork, platform screen doors, depot equipment, a centralized control center, and comprehensive cybersecurity systems. The metro will be equipped with Alstom's advanced Urbalis CBTC technology, enabling fully automated, high-capacity and reliable operations. The Metropolis trains will be manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes site in France.

The project benefits from French government funding support, underlining the strong bilateral cooperation between France and Serbia. Alstom has now officially entered the design phase for Metro Line 1.

The introduction of driverless metro technology will bring tangible benefits, including increased frequency, higher passenger capacity, improved operational resilience and enhanced safety. The turnkey system will enable reliable, energy-efficient operations, with headways of up to 90 seconds, supported by a state-of-the-art integrated control center and cybersecurity platform.

Alstom is a pioneer in automated metro systems, with nearly 30 driverless lines in operation worldwide, including in Paris, Singapore and Lyon. With more than 50 years of experience and 80 turnkey systems in commercial service worldwide, Alstom is a trusted partner for complex metro projects. Recent references include Montreal REM, Riyadh Metro, Athens Line 4, Grand Paris Line 18, Toulouse Line C, Panama Line 2, Guadalajara Line 3 and Dubai Metro Route 2020.

ALSTOM, Metropolis and Urbalis are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom

Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 86,000 people in 63 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts

Press:

HQ

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Western Balkans

Antoaneta COJANU - M. +40 728 016103

antoaneta-elena.cojanu@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

[1] This contract will be booked in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/26, now that the financing agreement has been secured.