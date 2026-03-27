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WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:55
1,944 Euro
-1,52 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,01013:39
1,9701,97613:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Heimstaden AB: Heimstaden 2026 Annual General Meeting

Heimstaden AB has today held its Annual General Meeting 2026 and resolved the following:

  • Adoption of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025
  • Adoption of the proposal for allocation of the Company's results and payment of no dividends.
  • Granted discharge from liability to the current Board Members, and the co-CEOs, for their management in 2025.
  • Re-election of Ivar Tollefsen, John Giverholt, Bente Landsnes, and Fredrik Reinfeldt as Board Members.
  • Adoption of the proposal for directors' fees.
  • Re-election of the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as external auditor, with Jonas Svensson as the auditor in charge.

Contact
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, media@heimstaden.com
Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com

About
Heimstaden is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 158,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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