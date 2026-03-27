Heimstaden AB: Heimstaden 2026 Annual General Meeting

Heimstaden AB has today held its Annual General Meeting 2026 and resolved the following:

Adoption of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025

Adoption of the proposal for allocation of the Company's results and payment of no dividends.

Granted discharge from liability to the current Board Members, and the co-CEOs, for their management in 2025.

Re-election of Ivar Tollefsen, John Giverholt, Bente Landsnes, and Fredrik Reinfeldt as Board Members.

Adoption of the proposal for directors' fees.

Re-election of the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as external auditor, with Jonas Svensson as the auditor in charge.